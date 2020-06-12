Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal

Police in Limpopo have opened an investigation after a son of Thulamela local municipality mayor Avhashoni Tshifhango was allegedly kidnapped and robbed recently.

Matamela Tshifhango, 20, was apparently driving in the Phiphidi/Sibasa area near Thohoyandou on Monday when two men wearing face masks accosted him.

He said: “I was driving my dad’s known brown VW Amarok, which I had just parked at the side of the road when the kidnappers approached me.

“They were wearing face masks and forced me into the back of the bakkie. Without a word, they took my car keys and sped off.

“The next minute I was … near the tea plantation, surrounded by two dangerous-looking men in Thathe Vondo.

“They demanded money, my bank cards and pins for the cards.

“I tried not to show them that I was petrified… I started praying in silence, asking God to protect me.

“And today I am proud to tell you that God is great because they later told me that they will not kill me or hurt me because they could see that I am not the owner of the car, and they vanished into the darkness of the night.

“I am still scared to the bones… Thohoyandou is no longer a safe place for me to live.”

Tshifhango Snr and Vhembe district executive mayor Tshitereke Matibe had earlier received a video of a gun firing.

Tshifhango Snr was allegedly involved in making changes to improve service delivery in Vhembe.

“I am also living in abject fear” Tshifhango Snr said. “I also opened a case of intimidation against the sender of the video.”

Limpopo police said they were trying to locate the suspects who robbed and kidnapped Tshifhango Jnr.

“We know them. We have opened cases of kidnapping and robbery with a weapon other than a firearm in connection with the [incident].”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.