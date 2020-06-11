Accidents 11.6.2020 02:41 pm

WATCH: Truck ploughs into pedestrians and vehicles in Jozini

Muzi Zincume
The truck ploughed into scores of people, killing eight PHOTO: KZN EMS

The driver has been charged with culpable homicide.

The driver of the sugar cane truck that ploughed into dozens of bystanders and nine vehicles, killing eight people, will appear in Ubombo Magistrate’s Court today.

Charged with culpable homicide, the man was arrested yesterday afternoon and detained overnight.

According to uMkhanyakude cluster police spokesperson, Captain Jabulani Mdletshe, police are still waiting for the results of the blood test to determine whether or not the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday at about 12.30pm.

The video shows the truck hurtling into the town’s CBD at a high speed before ploughing into a taxi and pedestrians.

In total, the truck smashed into nine vehicles and scores of pedestrians.

The death toll remains at eight, while a further 32 were treated for serious and critical injuries at the scene.

Watch the video below:

