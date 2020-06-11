Limpopo cops bust after allegedly robbing Gauteng cop at gunpoint

Two police officers stationed in Limpopo and a suspect were arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly robbing a police officer.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the two police officers who were arrested are a warrant officer stationed at Mutale police station outside Thohoyandou and a sergeant stationed at Waterval police station outside Louis Trichardt.

He added that the third suspect was a community member from Khubvi village.

Mojapelo said the police officer who was allegedly robbed was a warrant officer attached to the local criminal record centre of the South African Police Services (SAPS) in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

“The warrant officer was in the company of his wife, driving along the Tshandama – Khubvi public road when he was allegedly ordered by the occupants of a Ford Focus to stop,” Mojapelo said, adding that the warrant officer and his wife were allegedly threatened with a firearm.

“The victim kept on driving until he was allegedly blocked by another vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, in front. He and his wife were then robbed an amount of cash and state tablet at gunpoint. The couple alerted the local police who immediately commenced with investigations which led to the arrests,” Mojapelo said.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers commended the police for the swift arrest and condemned, “in the strongest possible terms”, the alleged actions of the officers who were arrested.

“Although the majority of SAPS members carry out their tasks with diligence and integrity, decisive action will be taken against any member who engages in criminal activities,” said Scheepers.

Mojapelo said the suspects, aged between 29 and 56, are expected to appear in the Mutale Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing a charge of armed robbery. He added that police investigations are ongoing.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

