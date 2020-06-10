Two security officers shot in Pretoria armed robbery and hijacking

Two security officers were shot and wounded during an armed robbery and hijacking in the east of Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in Nellmapius Drive close to the R21 around 9am.

“A group of armed men stopped a van carrying iPhones on Delmas Road this morning. The suspects opened fire on the two security officers escorting the van. The officers retaliated and a shootout ensued,” said Bull Security officer Johnston Brown.

“The security officers were injured and the suspects fled with the courier van, said Brown.

He said the van was later recovered, but the suspects escaped with the phones.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said one of the officers was in a critical condition.

“He was shot in the upper abdomen and had to be airlifted to hospital for further medical care. The other officer suffered moderate injuries,” Herbst added.

Vemru, Bull Security, Axon, LifeSupport 24/7, police, Tracker SA and Gauteng traffic police were also present on the scene. Police were not able to comment at the time of publishing. Originally appeared on Rekord East.

