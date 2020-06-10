Crime 10.6.2020 02:36 pm

Daveyton pastor arrested for allegedly assaulting wife

Penelope Masilela
Sgt Lerato Mopeli has urged victims of domestic abuse to report incidents to police as soon as possible.

A 62-year-old Daveyton pastor was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife on 6 June, at around 8.30am.

According to Crystal Park SAPS spokesperson Sgt Lerato Mopeli, the wife was at home when she saw her husband’s car and another car with two men and woman inside parked outside, reports Benoni City Times.

“The occupants of the car then got out and started taking photographs of their house before going into the house,” said Mopeli.

“When the wife asked what was going on, the female occupant said they were agents. Her husband apparently started attacking her verbally and grabbed her aggressively.”

She opened a case of assault and domestic violence at the Crystal Park Police Station and the pastor was arrested.

He was scheduled to appear in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court.

Mopeli urged victims of domestic abuse to report incidents to police as soon as possible.

