Permits still essential for travel between municipalities, say police

Noxolo Sibiya
Members of the SAPS along with Traffic Police and correctional services members can be seen during operation O Kae Molao in Marabastad where they checked shops and street traders for their permits and if they are complying with the lockdown regulations, 4 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela says motorists who do not have permits will be turned back.

Police have warned motorists travelling between various municipalities to ensure they have permits – or face being turned back, Pretoria East Record reports.

This comes after almost 500 motorists and passengers were turned back at various roadblocks held within the metropolitan area.

Major General Daniel Mthombeni of the Tshwane SAPS warned residents that permits remained a prerequisite for travelling between various municipal areas and provinces.

These permits include work permits, permits for the transportation of goods, and funeral permits.

During the roadblocks in places such as the N4 East, Mabopane, Soshanguve and Hammanskraal, over 10,000 vehicles and 14,000 passengers were processed.

“On the flip side, one has to commend over 90% of motorists and passengers who, in spite of the easing of the lockdown, have remained vigilant and ensured that they remained in compliance with regulations,” Mthombeni said.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said motorists who did not have permits would be turned back.

“Those who choose not to cooperate will be arrested,” he said.

Organisers of funerals were also urged to report such events at their local police stations to enable the police to assist them with the enforcement of regulations that govern funerals.

Other crime prevention operations in the metro such as stop-and-searches resulted in the arrest of over 220 people for incidents ranging from business robbery, burglary, assault, drunken driving, domestic violence, to possession of suspected stolen property.

“Police stations are expected to have crime prevention operations on a daily basis,” he said.

“These include visits to liquor outlets, not only during trading hours, but after hours to ensure that they are complying with the law.”

