Disappointed robbers steal backpack after struggling to find valuable loot

Siphokazi Zama
A Springs couple was robbed of a backpack by armed robbers just after midnight on Tuesday evening.

According to Springs police spokesperson Capt Johannes Ramphora, the complainant said she and her partner were just about to go to bed when they noticed three suspects outside her bedroom, reports African Reporter.

One of the suspects held the couple at gunpoint while asking for their laptops.

The suspects then tied the couple up before searching the bedroom.

When the suspects couldn’t find anything valuable in the room, they took the boyfriend’s backpack, valued at R350.

