Crime 10.6.2020 11:30 am

Sweden reveals apartheid agents did not kill their former PM Olof Palme

Citizen reporter
Sweden reveals apartheid agents did not kill their former PM Olof Palme

Former Swedish PM Olof Palme who supported the ANC.

Palme was a strong supporter of the ANC in exile and this lead to theories of South African government involvement in his murder.

Swedish prosecutors have named the suspect who they believe killed the former Swedish prime minister Olof Palme in 1986.

It has long been speculated that he may have been assassinated by South African government agents in revenge for his support of the then exiled ANC.

They identified the suspect as Stig Engstrom, a graphic designer who commited suicide in 2000.

Engstrom had been working late on the evening of the murder close to the crime scene. He was said to be motivated by a hatred of Palme’s political views.

As a result they are closing the investigation into Palme’s death, said Chief Prosecutor Krister Petersson.

Palme was shot in the back as he walked home from the cinema with his wife Lisbet in Stockholm.

He had dismissed his security team earlier in the day. The assassination took place on Sweden’s busiest road and more than a dozen witnesses saw the tall man fire the shots before fleeing the scene.

Thousands of people have been interviewed over his death. There was also a range of conspiracy theories involving shadowy forces ranging from the CIA and Kurdish separatists, to the South African security services.

On Monday, the UK’s Guardian newspaper claimed that senior South African State Security Agency officials had met with Swedish authorities in March at the department of international relations and cooperation in Pretoria, where they received a dossier said to contain information on the killing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Three women brutally murdered: Another week of gender violence in South Africa 10.6.2020
No, New Zealand can’t teach SA much in virus response 9.6.2020
No way, says IRR after council member tweets ‘black people were better off under apartheid’ 1.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New coronavirus may have emerged in August 2019 – study

Protests SA should brace for social unrest in coming months, study finds

Politics EFF to approach courts over rules for National Assembly virtual meetings

Business News We repeat: sale of liquor won’t be banned this week – beer association

General 23-year old South African woman’s Oman prison nightmare over


today in print

Read Today's edition