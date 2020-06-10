Eastern Cape police investigate alleged mob killing of ‘witch’

The police in the Eastern Cape are reportedly investigating the alleged mob killing of a woman accused of being a witch.

HeraldLive reported that the investigation comes after the discovery of a woman’s body in Wells Estate, near Motherwell, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge told the publication that police were tipped-off on Monday at around 8am about the woman’s body.

Beetge said it was suspected and rumoured that the dead woman whose body was found on Monday was allegedly killed by a mob and had been accused of practising witchcraft.

The publication further reported that video clips have surfaced in which a woman is surrounded by a group of people accusing her of being a witch. It was reported that the video may have been taken on Sunday evening.

Beetge said according to the police, it appeared as if the woman found on Monday was the victim of a brutal attack, her body had bruises and it seems as if she caught herself on a fence while trying to get away from the mob.

Beetge said no arrests have been made and members of the public with information about the incident are urged to contact the police.

The publication reported that in one of the videos it has seen, one group member talks about the accused “witch” entering her house and slapping her child before unsuccessfully trying to slap her.

The person reportedly said in the video clip that the accused “witch” then hit her child with a bucket and chanted “in the name of Jesus, I have been sent to you” and that this prompted the speaker’s sister to scream and go out seeking help.

The publication reported that in one of the video clips it has seen, a sangoma had asked the accused “witch” where she was from and she responds by saying she was from Peddie and been sent to practise witchcraft.

A community member told the publication that the individual who accused the woman of practising witchcraft was known to the latter and that the two had in the past partied together.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

