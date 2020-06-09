Two Durban metro cops killed in apparent ambush

Two eThekwini metro cops were killed in an apparent ambush in Durban on Tuesday, the eThekwini metro police said.

According to eThekwini metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad, the two cops were on their way to work when they were killed.

“We received a call about a shooting incident at around 05:15,” Sewpersad said.”Upon arrival, we found two people dressed in police uniform in a KIA Rio, who we believe were on their way to work”, he said.

Both officers work in the Durban beachfront region.

The two officers had already died by the time the eThekwini metro police and police arrived at the scene.

The police were still on the scene investing the incident and no arrests have been made.

The Hawks have confirmed that the two officers, aged 27 and 36, were fatally shot by unknown suspects.

“We can confirm that police are investigating a double murder case which happened in the Hammarsdale area in Durban today,” said Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

“Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime unit are working together with all law enforcement agencies to bring perpetrators to book and no arrests have been made at this stage,” added Mhlongo.

The motive for the killing is also unknown.

