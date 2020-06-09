Man hands himself over to police after Naledi Phangindwo ‘murder’

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mossel Bay confirmed that a 34-year-old man has handed himself over to the police in connection with the alleged murder of Naledi Phangindwo, HeraldLive reported.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the man was placed in custody after handing himself over at the Lwandle Police Station on Sunday.

Pojie said a preliminary investigation revealed the victim attended a cultural function at a residence in KwaNonqaba on Saturday evening when she was called outside, where the suspect was waiting to speak to her.

“Eyewitness reports allege the suspect attacked the victim with sharp objects, described as a knife and an axe, without any warning and she was hacked all over her body and face,” he said.

The spokesperson said the suspect had fled the scene upon the arrival of the police.

“Phangindawo was taken to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival,” he said.

Pojie said the suspect is expected to appear in the Mossel Bay magistrate’s court on Wednesday, 10 June on a murder charge.

Meanwhile, the lifeless body of eight months pregnant Tshegofatso Pule was found hanging in a tree in open veld near Roodepoort on Monday morning. She had allegedly been stabbed and murdered.

