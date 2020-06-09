Crime 9.6.2020 02:26 pm

Three suspects arrested after murder of police constable in WC

Citizen reporter
Three suspects arrested after murder of police constable in WC

Image: iStock.

One suspect is in hospital under police guard, and two of his alleged accomplices were arrested shortly after the incident.

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has condemned the murder of a 30-year-old Constable in Crossroads, Nyanga in the Western Cape.

Spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) Brigadier Vish Naidoo said police members from Nyanga police station were on patrol on Monday evening when they noticed a spaza shop that was still open.

“They went in to investigate in terms of the disaster management regulations when a man emerged from behind them and started shooting at the members. The constable was seriously wounded and she died later on,” he said.

The identity of the constable will be released once all family members have been identified. She has been described as a brave and dedicated soul, with a positive outlook on life.

During the shoot out, a 22-year-old suspect was shot by police. He has been hospitalised and is under police guard.

Their investigations into the shooting led to the arrests of two other suspects aged 24 and 28 years old.

Sithole said: “It is disheartening when those who are entrusted to protect communities are attacked while executing their duties.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Reports of ‘removal’ of WCape police commissioner malicious, misleading – General Sitole 2.7.2019
Farmers union TLU SA and police collaborate on rural safety 14.5.2019
Trio of Mpumalanga cop killers sentenced to life 13.7.2017


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! ‘We’ll be back’: Italy prison escapees promise to return

World Why the US is experiencing a coronavirus plateau

Health Surviving the virus ‘doesn’t guarantee you’re immune’

World Bail set at $1 million for US police officer charged in Floyd death

Education Gauteng teacher who allegedly threatened to put knee on pupils’ necks, to face hearing


today in print

Read Today's edition