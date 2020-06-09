Three suspects arrested after murder of police constable in WC

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has condemned the murder of a 30-year-old Constable in Crossroads, Nyanga in the Western Cape.

Spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) Brigadier Vish Naidoo said police members from Nyanga police station were on patrol on Monday evening when they noticed a spaza shop that was still open.

“They went in to investigate in terms of the disaster management regulations when a man emerged from behind them and started shooting at the members. The constable was seriously wounded and she died later on,” he said.

The identity of the constable will be released once all family members have been identified. She has been described as a brave and dedicated soul, with a positive outlook on life.

During the shoot out, a 22-year-old suspect was shot by police. He has been hospitalised and is under police guard.

Their investigations into the shooting led to the arrests of two other suspects aged 24 and 28 years old.

Sithole said: “It is disheartening when those who are entrusted to protect communities are attacked while executing their duties.”

