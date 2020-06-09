Wife allegedly stabs husband to death in apparent scuffle involving mistress

A 42-year-old mother of two was arrested for murder on Sunday following an altercation in which her husband was fatally stabbed.

The incident happened at Kuranta village outside Kgapane, Limpopo, under the Tzaneen Cluster, reports Review Online.

According to Police Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the woman reportedly arrived home at about 21:15, where she found her husband and another woman. An argument ensued between the two women and according to police, when the husband tried to intervene, he was stabbed with a sharp object.

The 43-year-old man was taken to a local clinic where he was certified dead on arrival. The police were summoned and the woman was arrested shortly afterwards.

MEC for Social Development, Nkakareng Rakgoale, gave her condolences to the family of the deceased and called on couples who are facing challenges in their relationships and family unit to approach their social workers in the area.

She said the department had attended to 131 cases of gender-based violence since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown period.

“The effects that come as a result of domestic violence related incidents are devastating as the two children of both the deceased and the accused will now be forced to grow up without their parents. Families and couples are supposed to be united and stay in peace and harmony together during the lockdown period. What we all need to do is to treat each other with care and respect at all times.”

The MEC has since dispatched a team of social workers to the area to provide psychosocial support to the family.

The accused will appear in the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow on a charge of murder. Police investigations are continuing.