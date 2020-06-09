Shock as pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found murdered and left hanging in tree

The lifeless body of eight months pregnant Tshegofatso Pule was found hanging in a tree in open veld near Roodepoort on Monday morning.

She had been stabbed and murdered.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said Pule’s body was discovered by a community member in the veld in the Durban Deep area.

Makhubela said Tshegofatso had been stabbed in the chest.

Police are currently investigating, but no suspects have been identified at this point.

The 28-year-old Soweto born mother-to-be went missing on 4 June.

She was last seen at the West Lake complex in Florida.

#JusticeforTshegoPule is currently trending on Twitter.

8 months pregnant Tshegofatso Pule was found stabbed and hanging from a tree this morning. According to her best friend, Tshego was last seen at Westlake Complex, Roodeport at her boyfriends place. . RIP to you Tshego and your unborn baby! #RIPTshego #JusticeForTshegoPule pic.twitter.com/PLEhWTkWSR — hiv+ accompanied by undetectable viral load ???????? (@niqita11) June 8, 2020

