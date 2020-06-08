Crime 8.6.2020 01:27 pm

Relatives nabbed for alleged murder of elderly couple who were set alight

Citizen reporter
Relatives nabbed for alleged murder of elderly couple who were set alight

Image: iStock.

Police say the couple was allegedly dragged from their home, stabbed several times and set alight and their home was burnt.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested two suspects for the alleged murder of an elderly couple aged 60 and 62.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged that on 7 June 2020 at 10am, an elderly couple aged 60 and 62 were at KwaNyuswa area in Ezinqoleni when known suspects entered their homestead.

“They dragged them out of their home and stabbed them several times before the couple was set alight. Their house was also set alight by the suspects who fled the scene after the ordeal. Ezinqoleni SAPS were notified of the incident and were summoned to the scene. Upon arrival they found two bodies that were burnt.

“An investigation was conducted at the scene and police started to trace the suspects involved. Two suspects aged 25 and 32 were arrested in the KwaNyuswa area as they fled the scene after the incident. They are expected to appear in the Ezingolweni Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and arson. More arrests are expected as the team is gathering more information,” Mbele said.

KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said: “I am glad that the culprits who killed this defenceless elderly people so brutally have been brought to book. We are hoping the remaining suspects will be arrested soon so that they can answer for their crimes.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN pastor, family in court for allegedly beating 2 girls to death to ‘drive out evil spirits’ 3.6.2020
KZN police arrest suspect for murder of six-year-old 2.6.2020
Cele visits KZN after province reports ‘concerning’ murder figures during lockdown 30.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Social distancing in public places still a major challenge for SA – Ramaphosa

Education SA gears up to reopen schools as Motshekga pleads for no unnecessary visits

Business News Cosatu calls for additional R1-trillion stimulus package to save jobs

Covid-19 Covid-19 cases rise to 48,285, with 998 total deaths

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist


today in print

Read Today's edition