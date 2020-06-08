Relatives nabbed for alleged murder of elderly couple who were set alight

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested two suspects for the alleged murder of an elderly couple aged 60 and 62.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged that on 7 June 2020 at 10am, an elderly couple aged 60 and 62 were at KwaNyuswa area in Ezinqoleni when known suspects entered their homestead.

“They dragged them out of their home and stabbed them several times before the couple was set alight. Their house was also set alight by the suspects who fled the scene after the ordeal. Ezinqoleni SAPS were notified of the incident and were summoned to the scene. Upon arrival they found two bodies that were burnt.

“An investigation was conducted at the scene and police started to trace the suspects involved. Two suspects aged 25 and 32 were arrested in the KwaNyuswa area as they fled the scene after the incident. They are expected to appear in the Ezingolweni Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and arson. More arrests are expected as the team is gathering more information,” Mbele said.

KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said: “I am glad that the culprits who killed this defenceless elderly people so brutally have been brought to book. We are hoping the remaining suspects will be arrested soon so that they can answer for their crimes.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

