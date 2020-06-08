Crime 8.6.2020 11:06 am

10 KZN liquor outlets shut down for contravening lockdown regulations

10 KZN liquor outlets shut down for contravening lockdown regulations

10 liquor outlets in the province have been shut down for violating the Covid-19 regulations. PHOTO: Submitted

Dube-Ncube said one of the common areas picked up by inspectors was the sale of expired liquor and mixers.

A total of 10 liquor outlets in KwaZulu-Natal were shut down over the past week for contravening Level 3 lockdown regulations, reports Northglen News.

According to MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the KZN Liquor Authority inspected 747 licenced premises over the past week.

Dube-Ncube said one of the common areas picked up by inspectors was the sale of expired liquor and mixers.

“The KZN liquor authority is empowered to recommend the suspension of the liquor licence until the end of lockdown or for three months. The 10 liquor outlets have been shut down on the basis of enough evidence pointing out the violation of the Covid-19 regulations.

“It should be emphasised that inspectors will continue to act firmly should there be any evidence indicating the violation of the sale of liquor in terms of the KZN Liquor Licensing Act,” she said.

Other common areas of contravention:

  • Failure to close according to trading times;
  • Sale of expired liquor;
  • Failure to screen employees;
  • Failure to sanitise patrons’ hands;
  • Failure to ensure social distancing between patrons;

The MEC said she was grateful to the majority of liquor traders and licence holders in general who were complying with the regulations governing the sale of liquor during this period.

For more information, liquor traders must contact 031 302 0628 or 081033 0831.

