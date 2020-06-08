Theft out of motor vehicles spikes across Gauteng

Fidelity ADT has issued a warning to all motorists that there has been a spike in theft of and out of motor vehicles in Gauteng as lockdown regulations have been eased, reports Kempton Express.

In the southern suburbs, the hot spots are Alberton North, New Redruth and Alberton CBD. There have been reports in the West Rand, Birchleigh in Kempton Park specifically, as well as a number of suburbs in the north. Cars in shopping malls are particularly at high risk.

The use of remote jamming detectors to block or jam the locking device to vehicles is contributing to the current spike.

“It is so quick that detection is extremely difficult and the perpetrators have often left the premises before they can be apprehended,” said Charnel Hattingh, national marketing and communications manager at Fidelity ADT.

Residents are urged not to leave any valuables visible in the interior of their cars. The adage “Boot it or lose it” has never been more true.

“Be wary of people spending long periods of time in the parking lot. These are spotters checking for valuables or any opportunity to steal your car or valuables,” said Hattingh.

Hattingh offers motorists the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of this crime:

• Always be aware of your surroundings – this applies to any public parking areas or even if you park on the road outside a property.

• Report any suspicious activity

• Do not leave valuables in an unattended vehicle

• Never push the remote locking device while walking away from the vehicle

• Check that the vehicle is locked by testing the door

• Ensure the boot is locked

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.