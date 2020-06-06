Crime 6.6.2020 04:57 pm

Limpopo councillor arrested for allegedly sending ‘threatening videos’ to colleagues

News24 Wire
A Thulamela Municipal council member has been arrested after a case of intimidation was opened against him at the Thohoyandou police station on Friday night.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Major-General Jan Petrus Scheepers said the arrest “will send a strong message to everyone that the police in this province will act promptly against anyone who threatens to kill any person for whatever reason”.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the accused was one of the council members who were part of a reshuffle that took place on 31 May.

Following the reshuffling, he allegedly sent a threatening video clip to the two complainants.

After a tip-off, the suspect was found in Polokwane on Saturday morning.

The 38-year-old will appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

