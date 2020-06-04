Crime 4.6.2020 06:45 pm

Abandoned new-born baby found alive on Durban pavement

News24 Wire
Abandoned new-born baby found alive on Durban pavement

File picture: SAPS Twitter

According to the police, the new-born still had the umbilical cord attached to him when he was discovered on the corner of Yolan and Havenside Drive at 07.15am.

A case of child abandonment has been opened after a new-born boy was found alive on a pavement in Chatsworth, Durban, on Thursday.

“The baby was taken to hospital for medical attention and is in a good condition,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

According to reports, the baby, who was wrapped in newspaper, was discovered by two domestic workers who were on their way to work.

A case of child abandonment was opened at Bayview police station.

