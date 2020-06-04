Boy, 2, dies from gunshot wounds hours after father killed in CT drive-by shooting

A two-year-old Cape Town boy who, was shot along with his father on Wednesday night, has also died, police and the local ward councillor have confirmed.

The father and son were shot in Bonteheuwel Avenue on Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting. The man died and the child was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

On Thursday, Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa and local ward councillor Angus McKenzie confirmed the child had also died.

McKenzie identified the victims as Mogamat Johnson and his young son Zhario.

“During the course of the night, Zhario Johnson fought for his life and this morning stopped that fight and sadly passed away,” he said.

The attempts to save the child’s life took place at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

“This is extremely sad and extremely emotional. And I’m insisting that police in the Bonteheuwel area leave absolutely no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of this drive-by shooting are apprehended, arrested, prosecuted and sent to jail, never ever to return to society again.”

Reports

McKenzie said police had a “huge responsibility” – as did residents, “to give us information”.

Potelwa said: “Bishop Lavis police are hard at work probing a shooting incident where a two-year-old child died after he and his father came under fire last night in Bonteheuwel.

“Reports at the disposal of police indicate that a 31-year-old man was walking from a nearby shop on Bonteheuwel Avenue at 19:15, carrying the child, when a vehicle stopped next to them. Two unidentified males climbed out and started shooting at the pair.

“The father died on the scene and the injured child was taken to hospital. It was later reported the child died at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital from injuries sustained,” Potelwa said.

Anyone with information that could assist in expediting the police investigation is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Lorenzo Ahrendse on 079 894 1776.

