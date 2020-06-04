Gangs have taken advantage of level 3 to settle scores and cause havoc in CT – Fritz

The minister of community safety in the Western Cape Albert Fritz has condemned the shooting which led to the death of both Moegamat Johnson (31) and his two-year-old child in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town on Wednesday night whilst walking on the street together.

Johnson was allegedly killed in a drive-by shooting, while his son was critically wounded in the shooting and succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Thursday morning.

Fritz said: “Since the weekend, we have seen a spike in alleged gang-related shootings within Manenberg, Lentegeur, Bonteheuwel, Beacon Valley, Lavender Hill, among others.

“There have been numerous incidents in which children have been affected by the renewed violence that has broken out since we shifted to alert level 3 of the lockdown.

“Gangs are taking advantage of the reduced alert level to settle scores and cause havoc in communities. We will not allow this to happen. Despite our response to Covid-19, the Western Cape government has not abrogated its commitment to making communities safe.”

The MEC reiterated that their safety plan is still committed to halving the murder rate over the next ten years and continuing to work with community safety groups, security companies, and the police.

“I wish to relay my heartfelt condolences to the Johnson family and to their friends during this difficult time. I am outraged by the spate of gang-related shootings that we are seeing.

“SAPS have advised me that they are investigating the matter and that the anti-gang unit and other resources have been deployed in areas which are currently experiencing a flare in gang-related violence,” he said.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

