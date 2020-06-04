Laptops, computers and WiFi routers stolen from schools in Thohoyandou

In the latest incident of thieves targeting schools during the lockdown, Mphaphuli Secondary School and Tshishonga Primary School in the Thohoyandou policing area suffered immense damages when more than 16 laptops, 10 computers and WiFi routers were stolen, reports Review Online.

Last Friday, two suspects appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court. The 23-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were both denied bail.

They were earlier found in possession of stolen computers and laptops. Their case was postponed to 3 June, for a formal bail application.

Another two suspects aged, 22 and 27 were arrested in the area last Friday after they too were found in possession of suspected stolen laptops, computers and WiFi routers. Police said more arrests were expected.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the arrests came following a tip-off from the community.

“The laptops and computers we recovered in Ha-Magidi and Miluwani Unit C were linked to the burglaries at the schools,” he confirmed.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Mphaphuli School Governing Body (SGB), Muzila Nemutamba said as part of the management of the school, the theft incidents came as a real concern to them. He said security guards who work at the school will be questioned in this regard.

The spokesperson for education, Tidimalo Chuene, appreciated the community’s tip-off, which led to the arrest of the suspects and said the laptops, computers and WiFi routers were necessary to advance learning and teaching in schools.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.