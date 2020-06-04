WATCH: Counterfeit clothes, dagga, cigarettes found as police comb through Marabastad

In a massive crime operation, police have pounced on criminals in the Tshwane CBD, including Marabastad, where counterfeit clothes were confiscated by a fleet of police officers.

Counterfeit goods were found in the area and were taken to the police station, according to provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela, who commented on what he described as a successful operation labelled Operation OkaeMolao.

The owner of a store, which was found to have had counterfeit goods was arrested after he allegedly attempted to conceal the items in a vehicle.

The operation was a success thus far, Mawela said, as police moved on to several other parts of the area.

Two men were arrested after police found them in possession of dagga. The men were transporting dagga during Covid-19 lockdown period, police said.

Dagga, boxes of cigarettes, and counterfeit clothes were confiscated as police racked through one of Tshwane’s deeply congested informal trading hotspots.

The police have pounced on criminals now after found in possession of bags of dagga in Tshwane. #OkaeMolao pic.twitter.com/RcYhV82kXC — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) June 4, 2020

Counterfeit clothes have become synonymous with shops in the Marabastad area as some prey on the vulnerable by selling fake branded clothing.

While police continue to raid the area, the perpetrators continue to mushroom back into the CBD.

Note: A detailed statement from police on the origins of the counterfeit goods had not been received at time of publishing, although police confirmed it would be issued.

