Eight SAPS members arrested for alleged fraud and corruption

Eight South African Police Service (SAPS) members, a former lieutenant-general of the SAPS and six private citizens have been arrested for multiple charges including fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.

The arrests were made on Thursday morning.

This after the National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole established a Special Anti-Corruption Task Team following serious allegations of corruption and related crimes which date back to 2017.

Investigations into tender fraud related to the marking of police vehicles revealed nine members of the SAPS, including senior officers, private company directors and employees had allegedly defrauded government.

The police are yet to arrest a lieutenant colonel alleged to be an accomplice.

The suspects are expected to appear in courts yet to be determined before the end of this week.

General Sitole said: “I have been kept abreast of this extensive and very complicated investigation since its inception.

“I am confident that the cases against the arrested suspects are water-tight.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests being effected in this matter adding that corruption within the SAPS will neither be condoned nor tolerated.”

