Another CIT vehicle ambushed in Bushbuckridge

A cash-in-transit vehicle of Fidelity Security was ambushed in Bushbuckridge on Monday and resulted in three officers sustaining injuries.

According to Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, the incident happened at approximately 11.55am, reports Lowvelder.

“The drivers of three vehicles, a white Mercedes-Benz C-Class, a BMW and a Toyota (unknown model) ambushed the CIT vehicle. It was rammed and rolled multiple times.

“Unfortunately, three of our officers sustained head and chest injuries as a result and are currently being treated in hospital.”

Bartmann said approximately 15 to 20 armed suspects used explosives to gain access to the vehicle.

“We know syndicates perpetrating these kinds of crimes are highly skilled and organised. We are constantly evolving our technology and changing our procedures to ensure that we stay one step ahead and have an excellent working relationship with the SAPS.”

Also read: Driving a car head-on into an armoured security truck is the most dangerous job in SA

The suspects took a limited amount of cash and two firearms. No arrests have been made.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.