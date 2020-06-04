Crime 4.6.2020 09:37 am

Driving a car head-on into an armoured security truck is the most dangerous job in SA

Citizen reporter
Driving a car head-on into an armoured security truck is the most dangerous job in SA

Law enforcement officers work on cash-in-transit robbery scene along Kagiso Drive, Chamdor in Krugersdorp, 3 June 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Drivers must be able to swerve into an on-coming CIT vehicle to stop it by sheer force of impact.

New footage from the shocking Krugersdorp cash-in-transit robbery has shown what it is like to perform the most dangerous job in the country – smashing a car head-on into an armoured cash delivery vehicle.

At the beginning of the video, the driver doing this task for the robbery gang is seen swerving across the road straight into the front of a moving cash-in-transit vehicle.

There’s a shuddering impact which brings the armoured cash vehicle to halt, and the luxury model Mercedes used as a battering ram is flung across the road, its engine destroyed.

This is one of the favoured methods for gangs to stop armoured vehicles, and it takes a special person to perform this task.

Criminal sources say the drivers of these crash cars are paid up to R10,000 for the dangerous task.

They are told no harm will come to them, because they will be protected by airbags and the luxury car’s crumple zone.

But take a look at the video as the driver emerges from the battered Mercedes, he is clearly injured as he staggers away from the wreck.

A member of the gang then sets the Mercedes alight to cover up the evidence. 

The other members quickly attach explosives to the cash vehicle and blow it open. Parts are seen flying across the road, along with cash.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Chaos as people scramble for cash after CIT vehicle destroyed 3.6.2020
12 alleged robbers arrested 5 hours after cash-in-transit heist in North West 26.2.2020
Security guard shot in head in failed CIT heist on Germiston highway 13.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Here it is: Facelift Toyota Hilux officially out

Business Snapchat curbs Trump for inciting ‘racial violence’

Parliament SANDF stays mum on possible assistance to Mozambique

Africa Lesotho’s former first lady arrested in murder case

Government Masina still standing, after withdrawing his tweet


today in print

Read Today's edition