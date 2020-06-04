Driving a car head-on into an armoured security truck is the most dangerous job in SA

New footage from the shocking Krugersdorp cash-in-transit robbery has shown what it is like to perform the most dangerous job in the country – smashing a car head-on into an armoured cash delivery vehicle.

At the beginning of the video, the driver doing this task for the robbery gang is seen swerving across the road straight into the front of a moving cash-in-transit vehicle.

There’s a shuddering impact which brings the armoured cash vehicle to halt, and the luxury model Mercedes used as a battering ram is flung across the road, its engine destroyed.

This is one of the favoured methods for gangs to stop armoured vehicles, and it takes a special person to perform this task.

Criminal sources say the drivers of these crash cars are paid up to R10,000 for the dangerous task.

They are told no harm will come to them, because they will be protected by airbags and the luxury car’s crumple zone.

But take a look at the video as the driver emerges from the battered Mercedes, he is clearly injured as he staggers away from the wreck.

A member of the gang then sets the Mercedes alight to cover up the evidence.

The other members quickly attach explosives to the cash vehicle and blow it open. Parts are seen flying across the road, along with cash.

