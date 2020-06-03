Crime 3.6.2020 10:34 pm

Man killed, 2-year-old injured in Cape Town shooting

News24 Wire
Man killed, 2-year-old injured in Cape Town shooting

Bullet casings crime scene. Picture: SAPS

‘It is a gang-related shooting,’ ward councillor Angus McKenzie said.

A two-year-old boy was shot and a man killed in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, on Wednesday night, Western Cape police have said.

The victims are reportedly father and son, the local ward councillor said.

The shots rang out at about 19.15pm, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

“Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues on Bonteheuwel Avenue, Bonteheuwel.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The injured baby was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.”

Local ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the incident was a drive-by shooting.

He added it was believed the two – who he said was father and son – had been on their way to a local shop when the shots were fired.

“It is a gang-related shooting,” McKenzie said.

Van Wyk said the suspects had fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Armed gang pretending to be healthcare workers hit KZN pension pay point 3.6.2020
Limpopo cops launch manhunt after cattle killed on farms 3.6.2020
East London doctor bust three times for sick note racket released on bail 2.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Protests Cops put out smokers’ fire, but court cases proceed

Business News Consumers face a ‘double-whammy financial crunch’

World Violence spreads in US as Trump faces anger for ordering force

Courts Lockdown regulations declared invalid and unconstitutional by high court

Business News ‘Unprecedented’ increase in roadworks tenders


today in print

Read Today's edition