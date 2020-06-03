Armed gang pretending to be healthcare workers hit KZN pension pay point

Pensioners, who were ready to receive their grant money, had to be sent back home after an armed gang pretending to be Covid-19 healthcare workers allegedly robbed a pay point in a suburb in Pietermartizburg.

According to the police, the four men were dressed in white overcoats and entered the business premises in Scottsville through the main entrance at 08.15am.

The men went straight to the cash office and asked to speak to the manager.

Two members of the gang entered the manager’s office, together with the employee, while the other two stood outside.

At gunpoint, the gang then forced both the employee and the manager to lie on the floor, while they removed all the cash from the safe.

It is alleged that they stole over R200,000 from the supermarket pension pay point.

The gang left the premises through the main entrance and fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the Alexandra Road SAPS have opened a case of business robbery.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.