Tzaneen cops hunt alleged rapist who cut off victim’s finger

A dangerous, armed alleged rapist is on the run after evading arrest from Limpopo police. He is believed to have hidden in thick bushes and raped a woman before chopping off her middle finger.

Spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police had launched a manhunt for the unknown balaclava-clad suspect.

Mojapelo said the man had allegedly accosted two women collecting firewood on Monday.

“The victim, a 39-year-old woman, was walking with another woman when an unknown man wearing a balaclava and brandishing a sharp object suddenly appeared. They dropped the wood and started fleeing, the suspect in hot pursuit,” he said.

“He managed to grab the victim and allegedly started stabbing her with a sharp object before allegedly raping her. The suspect also allegedly cut the woman’s fingers before he ran into the bushes without a trace.”

Mojapelo said the seriously injured woman was later found by a passerby, who alerted the police. The victim was taken to hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Ward 5 councillor in the Greater Tzaneen municipality Jele Ngobeni said the community was furious.

“We have taken a stand to work hand in glove with the police to locate the suspect,” he said. “We know him and we believe working together with the police would ultimately bring him to book.

“We have already arranged with local men from around the village to turn these bushes upside down in pursuit of him.”

Ngobeni said the suspect is believed to be living in Ward 12 of the council, but currently hiding in the bushes to evade arrest.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man from Thapane village is living in pain after his finger was chopped off by a man who caught him sleeping with his wife in their bedroom on his return from a family funeral.

According to a community leader, the suspect had attended the funeral with the husband.

“The husband had always suspected that his wife was cheating on him with the suspect,” said a relative. “The suspect could not report the matter to the police because he feared he might lose not only his dignity, but his wife as well.

“He had lied to us that he was attacked by thugs who wanted to rob him of his cash.”

Cases of assault with intent to cause grievously bodily harm and rape have been opened at the Letsitele police station.

“Anyone with information that can assist in arresting the suspects must contact Colonel Cecil Machimani on 082-451-7181 or the Crime Stop number 0860-010-111.

