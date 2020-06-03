Crime 3.6.2020 03:11 pm

Sisulu orders investigation into audio clip exposing alleged corruption

Citizen reporter
Lindiwe Sisulu. Gallo Images

The minister says advocate Terry Motau will investigate the audio as a matter of priority.

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu ordered an investigation after an audio clip surfaced exposing alleged corruption involving two former members and one current member of the National Rapid Response Task Team (NRRTT) of the department of water and sanitation.

Thami Ka-Plaatjie and two other individuals were dismissed last week following allegations that they were using the NRRTT as a vehicle for self-enrichment.

In the audio, the individuals were heard discussing a budget of R200 million allocated for the provision of water in Maluti-a-Phofung in the Free State, according to the department.

The department said Sisulu received the audio a few of days back, following reports detailing the alleged corruption by one of the Sunday newspapers.

“Minister Sisulu has since directed that advocate Terry Motau investigate the audio as a matter of priority after he was brought in to review cases of historical corruption at the department,” it said.

ALSO READ: Sisulu appoints Terry Motau to lead team reviewing corruption in water and sanitation dept

The department further said the matter related to over R16 billion in “fruitless and wasteful” expenditure which resulted in R1.7 billion “disappearing” as it was feared that the money was stolen.

“Advocate Motau will provide guidance on the matter at the conclusion of the investigation into the audio,” the department added.

Sisulu condemned the corruption within her department and said that “nobody will be spared in their investigations”.

“I have indicated time and again that nobody will be spared in our investigations; corruption is a cancer that is destroying our nation and all our efforts will be directed at fighting it wherever it raises its ugly head,” said Minister Sisulu in a statement.

She also encouraged members of the public to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities and law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Sisulu appointed a new interim board for the Lepelle Northern Water board in Limpopo.

In a statement, Sisulu’s department said the appointment was due to administrative dysfunction of the previous board as the reason for the change.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) accused Sisulu of tender meddling at the Amatola Water and Lepelle Northern Water.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

