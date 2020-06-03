Armed men dressed as health officials rob KZN Checkers of R200K

Armed robbers dressed in PPE pretending to be health officials have left South Africans in disbelief after robbing a Checkers supermarket at Scottsville Mall in KwaZulu-Natal.

The robbery reportedly took place on Wednesday morning, and the robbers dressed in white, with masks and gloves, made off with R200,000.

ARMED ROBBERY : CHECKERS. SCOTTSVILLE MALL. PMB. KZN. 4 ARMED B/M PERPS WERE ALL DRESSED AS HEALTH OFFICALS. ROBBED PENSION VALUE OF APPRIC. ZAR200K. pic.twitter.com/5Arw4qcNlj — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) June 3, 2020

This comes a day after the MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu reported that large quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) had disappeared in the uMlazi, Pinetown and Zululand districts.

The equipment apparently disappeared en route to circuit offices and schools.

“The disappearance of these PPE makes the preparations for the reopening in schools an elusive goal. Their replacement of these PPE will cost the department millions of rand, the money of which the department does not have,” said Kwazi on Tuesday.

He has since directed the HoD to institute an investigation on the disappearance of these PPE.

