Woman arrested for murder of kidnapped KZN pupil

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested for the murder of six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo, who went missing on Sunday evening, reports North Coast Courier.

According to police, the woman was taken in for questioning by police on Monday after an intensive investigation.

She was detained at Umhlali SAPS and will be charged with murder.

She is expected to appear at Umhlali Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Police found Alexia’s body in a sugarcane field at Rietvlei inland of Shakaskraal on Tuesday afternoon.

The six-year-old Umhlali Preparatory School pupil went missing on Sunday evening after she had allegedly been snatched from the back seat of her mother’s vehicle by unknown men.

The mother claimed she had slowed down at a speed bump when the child was snatched from the car.

Also read: Search on for KZN child kidnapped from mother’s car

SAPS K9 Search and Rescue searched for the child on Monday and Tuesday, while many in the North Coast community prayed for her safe return.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner lieutenant general Khombinkosi Jula praised the police officers involved in the operation.

“We treat all crimes against woman and children very seriously and were extremely concerned when allegations of kidnapping surfaced.

“We are disappointed that we could not find the missing child alive, however, we will do everything that is within our control to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.