Crime 3.6.2020 09:26 am

WATCH: Chaos as people scramble for cash after CIT vehicle destroyed

Citizen reporter
Credit: Twitter

Chaotic scenes unfold after an attack on a vehicle transporting cash in Krugersdorp.

Videos doing the rounds on social media this morning show the aftermath of a violent cash-in-transit robbery in Krugersdorp where an armoured vehicle was blown up, leaving cash scattered across the road.

Passers-by quickly waded into the carnage and started gathering up all the notes they could.

It appears the attack happened on Kagiso Avenue in Chamdor.

As well as the destroyed CIT vehicle, another vehicle can be seen burning on the scene.

Police forensics investigators arrived on the scene a short while later, they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the heist.

The cash vehicle appears to belong to G4S security services.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

