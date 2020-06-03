WATCH: Chaos as people scramble for cash after CIT vehicle destroyed

Videos doing the rounds on social media this morning show the aftermath of a violent cash-in-transit robbery in Krugersdorp where an armoured vehicle was blown up, leaving cash scattered across the road.

Passers-by quickly waded into the carnage and started gathering up all the notes they could.

It appears the attack happened on Kagiso Avenue in Chamdor.

#CITRobbery Kagiso Drive Chamdor JHB. Cash van bombed. Robbers made off in a white Audi, white BMW X5 and a white 3 series. Grey Mercedes Benz used to ram the money truck. Look at how members of the public go for what’s left… pic.twitter.com/3RwJO0l0le — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 3, 2020

As well as the destroyed CIT vehicle, another vehicle can be seen burning on the scene.

Police forensics investigators arrived on the scene a short while later, they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the heist.

The cash vehicle appears to belong to G4S security services.

