KZN police arrest suspect for murder of six-year-old

Citizen reporter
Police say the child had initially been reported as missing on Sunday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a suspect for the murder of a six-year-old child in the Umhlali area.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the police in the area had received a report on Sunday of a kidnapping of a six-year-old child.

“The mother of the child reported to police that she was travelling on the Glendale Road near Shayamoya with her two children aged six and 14 when the kidnapping occurred.

“According to the mother of the child, when she approached a speed hump near Shayamoya, an unknown man opened the door of her vehicle and snatched the six-year-old who was sleeping on the rear seat. She fled from the scene and reported the matter to police.

“After an intensive investigation, a 42-year-old woman was taken in for questioning by police yesterday. Detectives enlisted the services of the Umhlali Search and Rescue Unit to assist in the search for the missing child. Following an arduous operation, the body of the missing child was located in a sugarcane field in Riet Valley,” Naicker said.

He said the suspect will be charged with murder and she is expected to appear at the Umhlali Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended police officers involved in the operation for the breakthrough.

“We treat all crimes against women and children very seriously and were extremely concerned when allegations of kidnapping surfaced. We are disappointed that we could not find the missing child alive, however, we will do everything that is within our control to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book,” he said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

