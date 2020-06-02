Petrol attendant struck by stray bullet in KZN shooting

A petrol attendant was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting at a petrol station ATM in Marburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday 1 June.

She is in a stable condition in hospital, reports South Coast Herald.

The incident occurred soon after a 62-year-old man attempted to draw cash from the machine.

As he was making a withdrawal, two men approached him and ‘interfered’ with the machine, causing his card to be retained.

“The men then disappeared. The man received an SMS informing him of a withdrawal from his account at another ATM in Marburg, and confirmation of a second amount being withdrawn,” said police spokesperson Captain Petros Mpinge.

The man drove to the ATM where the transaction had taken place. On his arrival, he recognised one of the men from the previous ATM who then boarded a stationary vehicle.

The man withdrew his firearm, stopped the vehicle and asked for his money.

The suspect alighted and handed over the cash. However, the man noticed that a second occupant in the vehicle, a Toyota Avanza, was armed.

Several shots were fired as the suspect who had handed over the money was fleeing. One of the bullets struck the petrol attendant.

The fleeing suspect, who had been shot several times, was arrested a few blocks from the scene. He was taken to hospital where he is under police guard.

Police are investigating cases of fraud and attempted murder.

