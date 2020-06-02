Flare-up in gang-related shootings in CT linked to breakdown of lockdown truce

MEC for community safety in the Western Cape Albert Fritz has condemned in the strongest terms the reported spate of gang-related shootings in Manenberg and Lavender Hill.

It was reported the beginning of this week of two children from Manenberg and a 64-year-old man were shot and wounded in three separate shooting incidents in Manenberg, Cape Town, between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Fritz said in a statement on Tuesday that the shootings are believed to be gang-related.

“Over the past weekend, we have seen a flare-up in the number of gang-related incidents, which is attributed to the breakdown of a truce conducted at the beginning of the lockdown between rival gangs.

“Additionally, there is video footage circulating of a gang-related hit in Lavender Hill. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday at 10am. The footage shows three gunmen arrive in a silver car, get out, and fire.

“SAPS have stated circumstances surrounding the murder of a 21-year-old man are under investigation by Steenberg police. A 20-year man was shot and injured in the same incident.”

Fritz said he had welcomed the steps taken by the police to deploy additional resources in the area, including anti-gang unit members and other resources to conduct raids and locate the perpetrators.

“However, it is imperative that they quickly find and arrest the guilty parties. Anyone with information is urged to immediately come forward and report such to the police,” he said.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

