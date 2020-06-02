Crime 2.6.2020 02:05 pm

Flare-up in gang-related shootings in CT linked to breakdown of lockdown truce

Citizen reporter
Flare-up in gang-related shootings in CT linked to breakdown of lockdown truce

Police Anti-Gang Unit members are on the scene in Cape Town. Picture: Phandulwazi Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Albert Fritz has welcomed the steps taken by SAPS to deploy additional resources in Manenberg and Lavender Hill, including anti-gang unit members.

MEC for community safety in the Western Cape Albert Fritz has condemned in the strongest terms the reported spate of gang-related shootings in Manenberg and Lavender Hill.

It was reported the beginning of this week of two children from Manenberg and a 64-year-old man were shot and wounded in three separate shooting incidents in Manenberg, Cape Town, between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Fritz said in a statement on Tuesday that the shootings are believed to be gang-related.

“Over the past weekend, we have seen a flare-up in the number of gang-related incidents, which is attributed to the breakdown of a truce conducted at the beginning of the lockdown between rival gangs.

“Additionally, there is video footage circulating of a gang-related hit in Lavender Hill. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday at 10am. The footage shows three gunmen arrive in a silver car, get out, and fire.

“SAPS have stated circumstances surrounding the murder of a 21-year-old man are under investigation by Steenberg police. A 20-year man was shot and injured in the same incident.”

Fritz said he had welcomed the steps taken by the police to deploy additional resources in the area, including anti-gang unit members and other resources to conduct raids and locate the perpetrators.

“However, it is imperative that they quickly find and arrest the guilty parties. Anyone with information is urged to immediately come forward and report such to the police,” he said.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two children, one man wounded in separate shootings in Manenberg 1.6.2020
Alleged Cape Town gang leader shot dead, teen injured 12.12.2019
Man shot as robberies in Bryanston escalate 23.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News ‘Unprecedented’ increase in roadworks tenders

Politics Mzwandile Masina dares ANC to fire him over ‘WMC’ views, gets support from Malema

Motoring News Price at the pumps for June revealed

Environment Fishing allowed along with hunting and game drives in Level 3 – department

Crime Shoprite offers R50K reward after thieves dig tunnel to steal R300K in alcohol


today in print

Read Today's edition