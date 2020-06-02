Crime 2.6.2020 11:08 am

12 cattle found slaughtered on Polokwane farm

[PHOTOS NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS] Police have appealed to the public to assist in bringing those responsible to book.

Police have launched a manhunt for a group of people responsible for the stealing and slaughtering of several cattle at a farm on the outskirts of Polokwane over the weekend, reports Review Online.

According to police reports, a total of 12 cattle were found slaughtered on a farm in the Palmietfontein area near the Silicon road.

Police Spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo says the remains of three cows were found on the said farm on Saturday, 30 May. In this incident the poachers managed to take the carcasses and left only small portions behind.

“Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the police received complaints from the cattle herdsmen, complaining that they can’t locate a number of cattle on the farm. This, after the three cattle were found slaughtered on the adjacent farm on Saturday.

“On arrival, the police conducted searches on the farm and the remaining carcasses were discovered at around 1am on Monday. It is suspected the poachers had been disturbed as the instruments used to dismember the animals had been left on the scene.”

A case of stock theft has been opened.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt General Nneke Ledwaba, has since instructed members to hunt down the culprits and bring them to book.

“Anyone with information about these incidents is requested to contact Captain Lucky Ramashala at 082 371 8117, the 24-hour Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.”

