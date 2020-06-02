Crime 2.6.2020 10:38 am

SAPS says social media post claiming salaries not paid is fake news

Citizen reporter
The police deployed 24,000 officers on the first day of the national lockdown. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp

The police say people should verify information before sharing it on social media.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has dismissed social media posts alleging that salaries have not been paid to their members.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the official SAPS Twitter account updated that the message circulating on social media platforms is fake news.

“The SAPS wishes to refute these social media reports doing rounds. Social media users are advised to verify the information before disseminating it.”

The social media post alleges that Police Minister Bheki Cele had told the media that SAPS members might not be paid their salary at the end of June due to the lockdown and “tax difficulties”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

