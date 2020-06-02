SAPS says social media post claiming salaries not paid is fake news

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has dismissed social media posts alleging that salaries have not been paid to their members.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the official SAPS Twitter account updated that the message circulating on social media platforms is fake news.

“The SAPS wishes to refute these social media reports doing rounds. Social media users are advised to verify the information before disseminating it.”

The social media post alleges that Police Minister Bheki Cele had told the media that SAPS members might not be paid their salary at the end of June due to the lockdown and “tax difficulties”.

#sapsHQ #FakeNews A message regarding the non-payment of #SAPS members has been circulating on social media platforms. The SAPS wishes to refute these social media reports doing rounds. Social media users are advised to verify information before disseminating it. ME pic.twitter.com/ARXPa0tl3f — SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) June 2, 2020

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

