Man arrested after R1.2m found in two black bags in Cape Town house

The arrest follows a tip-off received by Cape Metro police officers about drug dealing at a premises in Strand.

According to the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, when officers arrived at the premises, a man ran into the house and officers gave chase and witnessed him hiding something in the kitchen drawer, which turned out to be dagga and Mandrax tablets.

A further search of the premises led to the discovery of two black bags filled with cash.

“The 50-year-old suspect could not account for the money,” said Smith.

“He was arrested for possession of drugs and detained at Strand SAPS,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Kalkfontein, officers acted on another tip-off and found a plastic container containing 75 “bankies” of dagga next to a Wendy house on the premises.

The owner of the Wendy house was not at home and the officers took the confiscated drugs to Kuilsriver SAPS.

Another tip-off led officers to a premises along Old Marine Drive, where they discovered a suspect selling cigarettes.

They confiscated 73 cartons of Marlboro with an estimated street value of R175 200.

A 42-year-old suspect was arrested for contravening the Disaster Risk Management Act and was detained at Cape Town police station.

“These arrests and swift action by the City’s Metro Police shows how important it is for the public to assist and inform our enforcement agencies of any suspicious behaviour. As officers cannot be everywhere all of the time, it is important for the community to provide information about illegal activities.

“Law abiding citizens are important partners in our fight against crime as they are our eyes and ears and help officers to more effectively protect our communities,” said Smith.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.