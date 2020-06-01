Crime 1.6.2020 09:31 am

Cops launch manhunt after PE man dies in rain of bullets in drive-by shooting

News24 Wire
Image: iStock.

Police are looking for witnesses or anyone who might know something about the incident.

Port Elizabeth police have launched a manhunt for a murder suspect who shot and killed a 33-year-old man in Windvogel, Bethelsdorp, on Saturday.

Bethelsdorp is situated about 20 km northwest of Port Elizabeth.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, it is alleged that at about 13:30, Jonathan Groves was with two other men outside his house when a white VW Polo came down the road.

“The passenger of the VW Polo leaned out of the window and fired several shots at the group.

Groves sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on his way to hospital,” Naidu said.

A case of murder is under investigation.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the shooter is asked to contact Gelvandale police detectives on 041 402 2050, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

Naidu said all information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

