Gauteng’s ‘most wanted’ man killed in police shootout in Diepsloot

The most wanted man in Gauteng, sought in connection with armed robberies, cash-in-transit robberies, business robberies and hijackings, was shot dead during an operation in Diepsloot on Friday night.

The operation, carried out by offers from the Tshwane Tactical Response Team (TRT), Ekurhuleni TRT and Gauteng traffic police, followed a tip-off that led officers to “the most wanted suspect”, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

Officers went to an address in Riverside View, where the man was hiding, and tactically positioned themselves around the house. They knocked on the door and the man’s girlfriend answered, Makhubele added.

“When the suspect realised that it was the police, he allegedly fired one shot, the police returned fire and fatally wounded the suspect,” he said.

On entering and searching the house, officers found a bag containing nine pistols, two rifles and magazines with live ammunition.

“A white Mercedes Benz AMG, suspected to be hijacked, was also found in the yard,” Makhubele added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.