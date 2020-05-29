Juveniles in court for allegedly breaking into school

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested three suspects aged between 15 and 16 who are expected to appear in court for a break-in at a school in Verulam.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a school in Cornubia, Verulam, was allegedly broken into between March and May.

“The entry was gained through the window which was forced open,” Mbele said.

She said a total of ten tablets, school groceries and other items were stolen.

“Three suspects aged 15 and 16 were traced and arrested in the Cornubia area after an intensive investigation. Eight tablets, three phone chargers and other items were recovered from the suspects. The suspects will be profiled to check if they are linked to other burglary cases reported in Verulam and surrounding areas. The suspects are appearing today in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court for burglary,” Mbele said.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said: “I am pleased with the recent arrests made by Verulam team of detectives, in the fight against criminals who steal and vandalise the school property. It is also disturbing to learn that most of the suspects involved in burglary at schools are juveniles. We are appealing to parents to make sure that they worry about the whereabouts of the children and also to report to the police if they find the school property at their premises.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.