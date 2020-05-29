Njabulo Nzuza’s Range Rover hijacked in Midrand – report

Njabulo Nzuza’s navy blue Range Rover was taken.

He told the public the registration number was HD 75 KH GP.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, hijacked in Midrand. Navy blue Range Rover taken. Reg HD75KH GP. — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 28, 2020

Nzuza was last in the news in April when he released a written apology to EFF leader Julius Malema for in 2018 having accused the EFF leader of corruption during his time as the president of the ANC Youth League, where Nzuza is the secretary-general.

