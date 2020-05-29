Crime 29.5.2020 07:43 am

Njabulo Nzuza’s Range Rover hijacked in Midrand – report

Citizen reporter
ANCYL Secretary General Cde Njabulo Nzuza. Image: ANCWL/Facebook

According to anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs was hijacked in Midrand on Thursday.

Njabulo Nzuza’s navy blue Range Rover was taken.

He told the public the registration number was HD 75 KH GP.

Nzuza was last in the news in April when he released a written apology to EFF leader Julius Malema for in 2018 having accused the EFF leader of corruption during his time as the president of the ANC Youth League, where Nzuza is the secretary-general.

