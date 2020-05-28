Operation Okae Molao: Man caught with army jacket among 617 suspects arrested in Gauteng

A man who was arrested for being in possession of an SA National Defence Force (SANDF) jacket was among 617 people taken into custody in Gauteng for various offences on Thursday morning.

He was caught inside his house in Kenilworth by Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela.

The suspect claimed he had purchased the jacket from people who were selling military regalia in his neighbourhood.

The arrest came after law enforcement officers, including the army, conducted Operation Okae Molao in Kenilworth, Booysens and Nasrec.

Mawela was joined by Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko as officers raided several shops and confiscated expired goods.

They later headed to Tramway Butchery which was then closed after expired meat was found.

A number of expired dairy products were found on the shelves as well as non-alcoholic beer at a Spar outlet opposite the butcher.

The expired items and bottles of non-alcoholic beer were confiscated, while the manager escaped with a warning.

Mawela said they have observed criminals were taking advantage of the lockdown.

“Our detectives have managed to arrest 616 wanted suspects. Some of them were known suspects by complainants and others had warrants of arrest issued against them.

“We are waiting for the level 3 regulations to be promulgated so we can adapt our plans accordingly, enforce and educate where we must educate people,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.