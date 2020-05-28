Crime 28.5.2020 11:21 am

Former Western Cape police commissioner out on parole

Citizen reporter
The department of correctional services says Arno Lamoer was placed on parole on 26 May after meeting all the requirements.

Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer was on Tuesday released on parole from Malmesbury Prison.

In 2018, Lamoer was found guilty of corruption but was acquitted on charges of racketeering and money laundering.

IOL reported that department of correctional services’ Mosele Sehloho confirmed that Lamoer was placed on parole after meeting all the requirements.

A source, who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity, said Lamoer had been given a single cell and was a lecture inside the prison.

Lamoer was sentenced to six years in prison after he was found guilty of corruption in the Western Cape High Court. He had pleaded guilty to one of the corruption charges he faced.

His co-accused, businessman Salim Dawjee, was also sentenced to six years behind bars.

Former police brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Collin Govender were sentenced to two and four years respectively.

Lamoer, Dawjee, Van der Ross, Govender and his wife Sharon, who was acquitted of all charges, faced 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R1.6 million.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

