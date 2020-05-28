Drivers escape, hitch ride back to office after water truck torched in Eastern Cape

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli, the driver of a contracted water truck alleged that he was driving on the R334 (known as Rocklands Road) in Uitenhage when he noticed that the road ahead was blocked with burning tyres. He stopped to make a U-turn.

“He further said that, as he was busy with a manoeuvre, a group of about 10 people armed with dangerous weapons forced him and his assistant out of the truck.”

The group allegedly then torched the truck. The two occupants, who were on route to Port Elizabeth, hitchhiked back to their company offices in Uitenhage.

“At this stage, a motive for the attack is unknown and the suspects who were said to be wearing face masks are also unknown,” Mkohli said.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Lieutenant Colonel Tabitha Peter at 082 319 9200. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.”

