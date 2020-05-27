Hijacked truck transporting soup and sanitisers worth R10m recovered

An intelligence-driven operation led the police to the premises where a hijacked truck transporting soup and sanitisers were recovered worth R10 million in Lynnwood in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for Gauteng police Captain Kay Makhubele said: “Upon arrival at the premises, eight suspects were arrested and some of the items which were in the truck were recovered. It is alleged that the truck was hijacked in Midrand last week.”

In a different operation, the Tshwane district trio and drug task team followed up on information about premises in Erasmia selling counterfeit goods and cigarettes.

Mbakhubele said: “Upon arrival, police found the owner who allowed them to search the premises. During the search, police recovered sealed and opened boxes of cigarettes. The owner was arrested. He will be charged with dealing in counterfeit goods.”

He said the arrested suspects would appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended done by the Gauteng police and urged the community to continue to work with the police.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

