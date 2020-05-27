Suspect arrested after security officer fatally gunned down

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested at the Cleveland Police Station in Johannesburg following the fatal shooting of a security officer who was responding to an incident.

Police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele said the suspect was arrested in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

Makhubele said the security officer from Seven Arrows Security responded to an alarm that went off on Tuesday.

“He came across the suspects while coming out of the gate of the office building. The suspects started shooting at him and he was fatally wounded. He was hit in the head and died on the scene. One firearm, a Glock 90 with serial number. CHR442 was robbed from the deceased. The suspects jumped into a white Toyota Corolla, registration number CM78MCGP and fled.

“Another Seven Arrow vehicle with the supervisor of the deceased also came across the suspects about 50 metres from the scene and the suspects started shooting at him as well. His vehicle was severely damaged and has many bullet holes but he escaped unharmed. The suspects managed to get away.

“Police officers who were patrolling around Jeppe SAPS heard about the robbery and spotted the vehicle driving in Bezzvalley at corner 1st street and Gordon road. They chased it and the suspects started shooting at them. The officers shot back while still chasing until the vehicle hit a wall in Hillbrow at corners of Leyds and Quarts Streets. The suspects got out of the car and fled on foot. One firearm was recovered inside the car,” Makhubele said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

