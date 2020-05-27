Suspects with face masks torch water truck in the Eastern Cape

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after a water truck was torched in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: “On Monday, 25 May 2020 around 8.30am, a driver of a contracted water truck alleged that he was driving on R334 known as Rocklands Road in Uitenhage when he noticed that the road ahead was blocked with burning tyres, he stopped so as to make a U-turn.

“He further said that as he was busy with a manoeuvre, a group of about 10 people armed with dangerous weapons forced him and his assistant out of the truck. A group allegedly left the truck on the road and torched it. The two victims who were on route to Port Elizabeth hitchhiked back to their company offices in Uitenhage.”

Nkohli said the police had not determined the motive behind the attack and that the suspects behind the torching are said to have been wearing face masks and so are unknown at this stage.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Lieutenant Colonel Tabitha Peter at 082 319 9200. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.