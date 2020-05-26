Crime 26.5.2020 07:08 pm

Man wanted for allegedly killing wife and two sons found dead

News24 Wire
Man wanted for allegedly killing wife and two sons found dead

Police vehicle. Photo: Nduduzo Nxumalo

The man’s body was found on Tuesday morning, hanging from a tree behind an industrial area in Sasolburg.

A Free State man, who was wanted by police for allegedly stabbing his wife and two sons to death, has been found dead.

The 42-year-old was found hanging from a tree.

Police were on the hunt for the man after the bodies of his wife, 37, and two sons, aged two and nine, were found in their home on 17 May. The three had been stabbed to death.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele said, on 17 May, police were called to a house at Extension 3 in Zamdela, Sasolburg, where they found the bodies of the deceased lying in the bedroom.

“All three of them appeared to have been stabbed with a sharp object. Preliminary investigation revealed that they might have been killed between 16 May, at 22:00, and 17 May, at 05:00.

“The couple’s 16-year-old son, who was also in the house at the time of the incident, was left unharmed,” said Makhele.

Makhele said the man’s body was found on Tuesday morning, hanging from a tree behind an industrial area in Sasolburg.

Police have opened an inquest docket, but are not suspecting any foul play with regard to the man’s death.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Five EC municipal workers suspended after alleged theft of more than R80K 26.5.2020
Gauteng schools may use soap, not sanitiser, as criminals target PPEs 26.5.2020
‘Arrest us all,’ say residents after torching suspected drug dealer’s house 26.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SAMRC clears Glenda Gray of wrongdoing after she called lockdown rules ‘nonsense’

Courts Free State govt must pay millions to NPOs, court rules

Covid-19 NGO slams social development dept’s ‘aloofness’ to hunger crisis

Society ER24 declares ‘silly season’ open when alcohol ban lifts

World WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trial as Covid-19 treatment


today in print

Read Today's edition